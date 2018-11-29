Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Ty Edmonds is the Cats all-time winningest goaltender and remains heavily involved in Prince George hockey.

He reflects on the highs and lows of his four-year career with the team, his transition into coaching, and his relationship with past Cougar netminders.

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN: