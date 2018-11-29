LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Ty Edmonds – November 29th, 2018
Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!
This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.
Ty Edmonds is the Cats all-time winningest goaltender and remains heavily involved in Prince George hockey.
He reflects on the highs and lows of his four-year career with the team, his transition into coaching, and his relationship with past Cougar netminders.
You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.
LISTEN:
Ty Edmonds | Prince George Cougars & Brett Cullen Photography