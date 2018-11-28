A new program at UHNBC could lead the way to more equipment and more clinical trials.

The BC Cancer Foundation had their campaign launch this evening to help bring a precision radiation program to Prince George. According to them, the therapy has the potential to minimize side effects and improve cancer patient outcomes.

Dr. Robert Olson, the regional research lead and member of UNBC’s Northern Medical Program, said it’s not just about this one thing.

“Opening up this clinical trial isn’t just important for this specific clinical trial. It shows the world Prince George is capable of it.”

“I want to show that we can lead them. That will expand things, lead to better equipment and better retention of physicians and we want our patients to have access to this.”

Right now, Northern residents only have access to this equipment through Vancouver, which Olson said can sometimes be a very difficult travel for patients.

The Wheelin’ Warriors of the North team were also in attendance, they were honoured for raising almost $750,000 for cancer research over six years.