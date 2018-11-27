It’s in the works, but a final agreement has yet to be reached for nurses in BC.

The Nurses Bargaining Association and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) have reached a tentative agreement under the government’s Sustainable Negotiating Mandate.

The agreement affects almost 44, 000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses working in hospitals, long-term care, community and public health, home support and mental health facilities throughout the province.

President of the BC Nurses Union, Christine Sorensen, said she could not comment on specifics of the deal until it is brought forward to members by the Bargaining Committee.

“I can say the agreement does address the member’s key priorities that were brought forward and protects the nurses ability to provide safe patient care, which was really important to nurses in BC.”

The deal still needs to be ratified by the Nurses Union, and they will be reaching out to their members up until January 21st, which will be the final day of ratification vote.