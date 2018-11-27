Senate passes back-to-work legislation, forcing postal carriers back on the job

As of noon today, all postal workers will be back on the job.

Senate passed the back to work legislation last night, rejecting an amendment to put it on hold for a week. The postal workers’ union president called the move a slap in the face vowing to fight back. Canada Post has warned the backlog has left weeks of parcel deliveries stuck in limbo.

Wireless issues make up majority of spike in Canadian telecom complaints

More Canadians are complaining about their wireless services.

CBC reports, the federal watchdog responsible for overseeing telecom services saw a spike in complaints in the last few years, with nearly half made up of wireless complaints. Issues mainly revolved around surprise charges showing up on bills. Bell had the most complaints, followed by Rogers and then Telus.

Lettuce contamination narrowed down in California, US promises more food security

Health Canada and its partners are advising food importers to avoid lettuce from California.

The move comes after the US FDA narrowed down an outbreak of E. coli in lettuce which is linked to dozens of sicknesses in Ontario and Quebec. US officials say lettuce will now be labeled so importers know where it’s coming from and if it’s safe to use.

New guidelines call for earlier screening of colorectal cancer

If colorectal cancer is in your family history, you need to get screened early.

Canadian Health officials say checks should be done more often as part of new testing guidelines for this type of cancer. Experts say you should start getting tested about ten years before the age a family member like a parent or sibling was diagnosed with the disease.

Canada calls out aggressive tactics by Russia against Ukraine

Canadian officials are weighing in on a fight between Russia and Ukraine.

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa condemns the recent aggression by Russia, after the country seized three Ukrainian naval vessels over the weekend. Tensions between the two countries have heightened after Ukraine declared martial law against Russia.