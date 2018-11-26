The BC Cancer Foundation is launching a new campaign Tuesday in Prince George.

The agency is coming to the Northern capital in hopes of opening a regional program involving access to precision radiation for cancer treatment.

According to BC Cancer, raising awareness of radiation therapy has the potential to improve thousands of lives in PG and the North.

In a statement, the treatment helps minimize side effects, but the public may not always know of its importance in a patient’s journey to recovery.

Presentations will be given by local and provincial officials, including Dr. Robert Olson, the regional research lead and member of UNBC’s Northern Medical Program.

The event begins 5:30PM tomorrow from the BC Cancer’s Centre for the North.

The Wheelin’ Warriors of the North team will also be in attendance, and will be honoured for raising almost $750,000 for cancer research over six years.