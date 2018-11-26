Fireworks fill the night sky above the Prince George Civic Centre | Cole Kelly, My Nechako Valley Now

The Festival of Trees has officially kicked off its silver season for the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

Hundreds of people took in the annual ‘Civic Light Up’ on Sunday, which included a tree-lighting & fireworks display.

“This is the biggest turnout I’ve ever seen for the event. It takes a lot of hard work to get past those first five or eight years, and once you hit 25, it really means you’re stable in the community.”

– Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall

The City was also given a large wood carving of the event’s logo to commemorate the 25th celebration.