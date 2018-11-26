Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

It may be a month before Christmas in Vanderhoof, but it feels a lot more like spring at the moment.

TheNechako Valley will continue to enjoy above-seasonal temperatures for the majority of this week with daily highs getting as warm as plus six and plus seven today and tomorrow.

As for when this bubble is going to burst, here’s Environment Canada Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi.

“We’re looking at a change in terms of temperatures at the end of the work for Vanderhoof, over the next few days we do have above normal temperatures due to a ridge of high pressure over the region”

“Then it cools down by Thursday as we’re going to be cloudy with a high plus one, Thursday night we’re looking at a 60% chance of flurries and on Friday we’re expecting flurries with a high of zero so the temperature is decreasing.”

Overnight lows are expected to reach -11 and -13 on Friday and Saturday.

Kohanyi is not expecting any major snowfall for the area until early December.