Prince George’s Indigenous population will have a few more options when it comes to affordable housing.

Following a recent announcement from the BC Government, 50 off-reserve homes are being built in the northern capital over the next few years as part of a decade-long, 550-million dollar investment.

The news is music to the ears of BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee who says this should assist those who are most vulnerable.

“You’re trying to capture those vulnerable people who are in the low to middle income who are finding it difficult to find a home and I really think this commitment can really capture that audience.”

“It’s a very positive step from this government we commend them for doing this not only for off-reserve but on-reserve housing as well, which is a really good step.”

The Aboriginal population is the fastest growing minority in the country right now but the biggest hurdle facing First Nations when it comes to housing remains affordability.

“It is affordability because quite simply, we’re seeing in this province whether it been Vancouver or even outside of Vancouver it’s very expensive to build a home from the ground up and you have to look at different ways and means to build adequate housing and definitely there is an increased demand.”

My Nechako Valley Now has reached out to the Aboriginal Housing Society for comment but have yet to get a response.