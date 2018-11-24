Kiwanis Club of Prince George and Two Rivers Gallery sign MOU to host Alefest through 2021 | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Two Rivers Gallery will receive a total of $45,000 over the next three years from the Kiwanis Club of Prince George.

This is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two organizations, which sees the gallery continue to host the Kiwanis Alefest through 2021.

The Alefest has been held at the gallery every year so far and Kiwanis Club President Amy Dhanjal explained why.

“When we first conceived this event, we were really adamant that we wanted to host it in downtown Prince George, but we also wanted a space that would allow us to bring in downtown restaurants and breweries from all over BC,” she said.

“So this venue, the Two Rivers Gallery, just fit the bill.”

The Kiwanis Club will provide $15,000 each year to Two Rivers to make up the $45,000. This money is being given in exchange for hosting and managing the recruitment of volunteers for the event.

Carolyn Holmes, Executive Director at Two Rivers Gallery, said the money will go into programs for kids.

“We have a lot of children’s programs at Two Rivers Gallery, we have classes and camps all year round, and pro-day activities. We also do a lot of school programs and have a pay-it-forward program that this will help support, which helps kids that can’t afford to come to some of our programs.”

The fifth Kiwanis Alefest will be January 25th and 26th.