BC Hydro will be shutting off power early Sunday morning in Vanderhoof.

Work is being done on some equipment at a station in the Northeast section of the District, affecting almost 350 customers.

Power is expected to be off from 1AM to 9AM.

While residents are likely to be asleep during the outage, but BC Hydro is encouraging all residents to unplug any electronics that don’t need to be used overnight.

The power will be shut down in the following areas: