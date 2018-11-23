Planned power outage in Vanderhoof on Sunday
Crews working on a power pole | BC Hydro
BC Hydro will be shutting off power early Sunday morning in Vanderhoof.
Work is being done on some equipment at a station in the Northeast section of the District, affecting almost 350 customers.
Power is expected to be off from 1AM to 9AM.
While residents are likely to be asleep during the outage, but BC Hydro is encouraging all residents to unplug any electronics that don’t need to be used overnight.
The power will be shut down in the following areas:
- 414-2791 Victoria Street
- 2608-2752 Burrard Avenue
- 2608 Bute Avenue
- 363-395 Columbia Street
- 129-2255 Connaught Street
- 2508-2641 Creasey Ave
- 2935 Peach Lane
- 2520-2722 Recreation Avenue
- 2715-2999 Riverview Drive
- 716-796 Sandy Beach Road
- 449-700 E. Stewart Street
- 58-800 Stewart Street
- 589-2964 E. Victoria Street
- 166-2959 Victoria Street
- 389-479 View Street
- 2973 Water View Drive
- 2970-2990 Water View Street