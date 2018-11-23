You now have until 4:30pm on December 7th to return your electoral reform packages. This is a one week extension from the original November 30th deadline.

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman in a statement.

“Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result, we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

Of the 16,825 registered voters in the Nechako Lakes riding, 2,868 packages have been screened, a total of 17%.

Registered voters who have not yet received their package can request one until midnight tonight. They can request a package by: