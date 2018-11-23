We’re about a month away from Christmas, but you wouldn’t know it based on how warm it’s been this time of year.

According to Environment Canada, Vanderhoof is on track to have three straight days hovering around the freezing mark starting on Friday.

It’s even expected to get even warmer by next week.

“We’re sort of in the middle between systems one is on the way out while the other one is coming in towards the beginning of next week and what we find ourselves in is actually with temperatures being a little bit warmer than normal, the normal for this time of year is a high of plus two and a low of minus eight,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist.

The long-range forecast for the northern capital does look promising right off the hop as we head into next week, however, a lengthy stretch of plus five-degree temperatures is not in the cards.

“It does look like that this next brief warmup that we have through Monday and Tuesday is kind of the peak of what I see and then behind that, we will have a gradual cooling off which is the trend that is showing right now through the middle part of next week and possibly into early December.”

Vanderhoof did receive a small skiff of snow overnight on Thursday of about two to three centimetres.