Prince George RCMP’s Street Crew Unit, with the North District RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, arrested four men and three women Wednesday following an executed search warrant about 30km west of Prince George. All seven persons were released without charge, pending further investigation and charge approval from the Federal Prosecution Service of Canada.

The team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Isle Pierre Road, where they found approximately 1.5kg of what is believed to be methamphetamine and one kilogram of what is believed to be cocaine, along with cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm. Estimated street value of the drugs is more than $50,000.

RCMP say this is a “significant disruption to drug trafficking in our community”.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the PG area is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.