Nechako Valley students will see more working opportunities until 2021.

School District 91 (SD91) has announced a new partnership with Centerra Gold that includes a $45,000 contribution from the company to improve upon its current educational fund.

The money, which will come in increments of $15,000 over the next three years, is set to sustain SD91’s Water Stewardship program, which provides students with learning experiences in various types of environmental studies.

“Supporting our schools and students through strong partnerships with community agencies, local businesses, and post-secondary partners only makes our school programming more engaging and relevant,” says SD91 Superintendent Manu Madhok in a statement.

SD91 is also thanking UNBC, who have been involved with the program as well.