Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

In this episode, the Josh’s are introduced!

Captain Josh Curtis talks about leadership on and off the ice, while Forward Josh Maser shares his story of growing up with a twin brother in Houston, BC.

They both took a different route to the WHL, but each got their golden opportunity at 17 years old.

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

(Josh Maser begins at 21:35)

LISTEN: