Photo courtesy of Kyle Balzer, My PG now

The number of homicides in Prince George continues to hold steady according to Stats Canada.

From 2015 to 2017, the northern capital recorded four homicides each time, slightly higher than the 2013 and 2014 listings where only one homicide was recorded in those years.

BC’s homicide rate hit a 10-year high after spiking 32% last year with 118 victims.

Analyst, Warren Silver explains how the provincial numbers increased.

“There were 30 more victims and what’s also interesting is that the increase occurred in both urban and rural areas and can be partially explained by an increase in both gang and firearm-related incidents.”

Over half of all BC homicides involved a firearm with the majority of incidents connected to gangs.

The provincial rating stands at 2.45 per 100,000 residents.

Police reported 660 homicide victims in Canada in 2017, 48 more than in 2016. The homicide rate rose 7% in 2017 to 1.80 victims per 100,000 population—the highest level since 2009.