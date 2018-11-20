Audit finds CRA stepping on taxpayer rights with inconsistent treatment

The CRA is coming under fire for reportedly violating taxpayer rights.

The federal auditor general has found CRA agents are randomly treating some taxpayers better than others. The report suggests some taxpayers had fees and penalties waived and expense claim deadlines were sometimes extended. The tax agency couldn’t explain the inconsistencies but says it will work to fix them.

NDP calls for changes to e-cig rules

The NDP is calling on Ottawa to make immediate changes to the rules on e-cigarettes.

The party says Health Canada has chosen to ignore repeated warnings from health experts on issues like flavours and advertising on youth-focused platforms like social media. Health Canada is reviewing a tobacco control program after it found smoker rates have grown significantly.

Canada Post says keeping sending letters to Santa

Canada Post says it’s committed to getting kid’s letters to Santa.

Amid the ongoing postal strike and a growing backlog in packages, the company says with help from volunteers it has been able to continue collecting Santa letters. A cooling-off period suggested by Canada Post to deal with the holiday rush of packages was rejected by the workers’ union on Monday.