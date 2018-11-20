Shift Into Winter campaign on Highway 16 west of Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The Shift Into Winter campaign was in full force on Monday, speaking with drivers on the sudden changes in road conditions.

ICBC, YRB Fort George, & BC’s Transportation Ministry gave out windshield washer fluid, scrapers, & information on Highway 16 west of PG.

“It seems like speed is the causal thing; I mean there’s no doubt about that. The conditions are challenging, but it seems like, these days, everyone’s in a hurry to get to places and it’s often that we kind of take it for granted that you might need to slow down every once in a while.”

– Ben Scott, YRB Fort George Operations Manager

Commuters are being reminded to slow down & drive to the conditions to avoid all accidents.