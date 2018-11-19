University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

If it’s not an emergency, then residents are being encouraged to go to a walk-in clinic.

That’s from Northern Health, who say the University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) is getting close to capacity once again as winter is coming and more people are wanting to go to the emergency room.

A statement from the Authority says there’s a demand increase for patient services, particularly for seniors with chronic conditions, which has contributed to high patient volumes.

Patients who are unsure of a symptom are being advised to Health Link BC at 8-1-1, or to check with a local physician.

For non-emergencies, residents are encouraged to see a family doctor.

