The Community Arts Council (CAC) and Theatre NorthWest (TNW) are teaming up to foster theatrical talent in Prince George.

The CAC and TNW announced this morning that they are introducing an apprenticeship program through the theatre. Sean Farrell, Executive Director of CAC, said it’s always been important to both organizations to develop local talent.

“The CAC has a long history of support for a broad range of artistic practices, and we are very excited now to have the opportunity to support a prestigious professional performing arts company such as TNW,” he said.

The new program is aimed at “developing technical and directorial talent in Prince George,” and with it, they are hiring local resident Melissa Glover, as Assistant Director for the duration of Million Dollar Quartet, which opens this Thursday.

Gover has been a dedicated member of the of the Prince George performing arts scene, and has worked and performed on stage in a number of performances, including Twelve Angry Jurors, It’s A Wonderful Life and Hedda Noir.

“It’s great to be a part of a professional experience in Prince George that I can bring to so many other communities around the country even,” said Glover.

“I think it’s amazing and an incredible opportunity, which I don’t think even bigger cities have. Prince George has always had arts community and now this enriches it that much more.”