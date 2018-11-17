Plaid Friday is November 23rd, as residents get the chance to support local business while also picking up things on their Christmas shopping list.

Special guest Santa Claus will be available for pictures, for a five dollar minimum donation, with all proceeds going to a special cause.

“All the money will be going to Community Partners Addressing Homelessness,” explained Downtown PG Coordinator, Alisha Rubadeau.

“CPAH is comprising of a number of community service agencies, government ministries, and organizations that are all working to end homelessness in Prince George.”

Local downtown businesses are put at the forefront during Plaid Friday. According to Rubadeau, this greatly benefits the community.

“The appeal of buying local is supporting your neighbours, supporting your friends, because those are the people that are running your favourite local independent businesses.”

New this year is a scavenger hunt on Small Business Saturday following Plaid Friday. First prize is over $500 worth of gift certificates from downtown businesses.

More information on what will be happening, such as live music and kids crafts, is available here.