Four River Co-op presented a cheque to the Vanderhoof Salvation Army Friday worth $1,861.96.

Proceeds came from Fuel Good Day, where ten cents from every litre sold at Co-op gas bar locations on September 18th of this year.

Allan Bieganski, General Manager for Co-op, explained why the Salvation Army was chosen for the fundraiser.

“We believe in the great work that they do helping those less fortunate, helping those that are struggling to feed themselves, get themselves clothed, finding a house and accommodations.”

This cements the partnership between an organization with both Co-op and the community, according to Roy Spooner, Community Ministries Supervisor for the Vanderhoof Salvation Army.

“That sense that we’ve been accepted into the community and we’re part of the community and we are going to keep doing the stuff that we do.

“We’ve got a nice growing fund. We’re going to be starting a program for persons suffering with addictions, we’re going to be offering, I think we’re going to call it Mugs, which will be our coffee place. That’s going to be open all winter and we’ll see how that works out.”

The Vanderhoof Salvation Army will continue a busy weekend Saturday when it launches its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.