Icy roads will continue to be the flavour of the day as we kick off another weekend in Vanderhoof.

The morning commute most likely got off to a challenging start with temperatures getting as cold as minus ten with a daytime high of minus five later today.

However, the brief cold spell should end by Saturday.

“For Saturday morning, increasing cloud will go out by Saturday morning into the afternoon with a slight chance of flurries and a high of minus three and then as we go into Saturday night, we go to cloudy skies and a 60% chance of flurries,” said Allan Coldwells, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

He adds from Sunday onward, above freezing temperatures are being predicted in the northern capital.

Depending on where you live, Prince George received between three to seven centimetres on Thursday.

According to Coldwells, the northern capital actually received more snow than the Bulkley Valley, which was under a snowfall warning.

“In the Prince George area, we ended up getting a little more significant snowfall just because they are a little bit higher up the large part of the Bulkley Valley.”

It’s been a see-saw kind of a week in Prince George with the work week starting with high of plus five and six followed by this brief cold snap, only to see the daily highs rise again.

“Basically what happened is the arctic front came down and brought that snowfall as well as the colder temperatures and now it is just a shallow layer so it’s going to be moderating and heading out.”

“We do get these transitions where you get a milder airmass which jacks up your temperatures into the low to high single or double digits with a Maritime air mass and then all of a sudden especially in the Prince George area the arctic front comes through and the winds shift to the north pushing cooler air.”