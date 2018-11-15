A semi rolled over off Highway 97 north of Quesnel | Todd Doherty/Twitter

Weather conditions over the 24 hours have led to significant incidents in and around Prince George.

On Wednesday night, a 23-year-old man died in a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 16 west of the City.

On Thursday, Highway 97 south closed in both directions near Pollard Road due to another vehicle incident.

A teenager is also in hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a truck at the 15th Avenue/Carney Street crosswalk.

RCMP are reminding commuters to drive to the conditions, double-check your entire surroundings, & to switch to winter tires.