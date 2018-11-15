Highway 16 showing traffic disruptions near Bednesti on the night of November 14th, 2018 | Google Maps

Traffic is starting to pick up in the Bednesti area after a motor vehicle incident shut down Highway 16 for almost four hours this evening.

According to Drive BC, the road was closed as early as 5:30PM after reports of an accident had occurred between Norman Lake Road and Isle Pierre Road.

Witnesses are telling My Nechako Valley Now that the road is clear and RCMP are still on scene, but there’s no confirmation at this time of any possible injuries.

OPEN – #BCHwy16 to single lane alternating traffic between Norman Lake Rd and Isle Pierre Rd following a vehicle incident. Watch for traffic control and please drive to road conditions #CityofPG #Vanderhoof — DriveBC NC (@DriveBC_NC) November 15, 2018

Commuters are being reminded to drive to the road conditions as we shift into winter weather.

Flurries are expected overnight for Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof heading towards Prince George and out west in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.