Once again, a new date has been set for the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre.

Originally set for October, the opening was pushed back to December earlier this year.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen said that the Vanderhoof Council was given a report on the project at their meeting last night and is now saying the date is Jan. 26th. Despite the delay, Thiessen said the project was “going along great.”

“As things go on major projects, nothing kind of really fits all within the squares we thought it would,” said Thiessen.

The mayor said they want to make sure the pool is well staffed and that they had asked the YMCA for assistance with that.

“Nothing goes quite as quick as you wish it would,” said Thiessen.