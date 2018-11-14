More relief is coming to those impacted by the wildfires this past summer, especially those within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

Through an agreement with the Canadian Red Cross, the BC government has added $10 million in funding to the more than $3 million already accumulated from public and province-matched donations to support local communities affected by the blazes.

The funding is expected to be carried out to recovery for families and individuals displaced or affected by the second-worst season on record.

This includes:

Debris removal on private land & repair and reconstruction related to uninsured damages

Refrigerator & freezer disposal and replacement

Alternative heating source supplies

Operational costs such as labour, travel expenses, & project equipment

Health & wellness supports

The government will be distributing the funds on a case-by-case basis, but those most vulnerable will be given a higher priority.