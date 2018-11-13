After a beautiful Remembrance Day long weekend, another weather shift is expected in Vanderhoof this week.

Above-seasonal temperatures are anticipated for today and tomorrow to kick off the short work week with daily highs of five and six degrees expected.

“There is a trough of low pressure moving across the province as we speak so there will be the chance of some showers and wet flurries for Prince George and Vanderhoof this evening as well as tomorrow morning,” said Cindy Yu, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“From tonight to Thursday we can expect some precipitation in the forecast but it does look like our ridge will rebuild late this week and into the next weekend.”

However, the area is expected to cool off by the weekend.

“The modified arctic front is going to be dipping down south again and so with that, we are expecting temperatures to start dropping as early as Thursday night and onto Friday where we’re not going to see much cloud cover with overnight temperatures around minus six, minus seven.”

Even with the fluctuations, Vanderhoof is still above the normal for this time of year when it comes to the temperatures.

“Typically, for this time of year, our typical average daytime high should be around the freezing mark. So for all of the days, we’re seeing in the pluses we are above normal and the nighttime temperatures should be around minus six degrees.”