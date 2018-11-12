Indigenous people who made it back from war returned to another battle on their homeland.

According to Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations, Indigenous people who went to fight for Canada were denied their indigenous status (disenfranchised) when they came home. Canada remembers this and the Indigenous lives lost on the 25th Aboriginal Veterans Day, celebrated on November 8th.

“I think it’s important that this is recognized separate from Remembrance Day because, especially with disenfranchisement, I think we need to remember the ultimate price that these First Nations people paid on behalf of Canada,” said Teegee.

“They came back and were denied their rights as Indigenous people.”

He says First Nations people participated in every 20th century conflict Canada was involved at a higher per-capita rate than any other group, and as many as 12,000 Indigenous peoples served in Canada’s military service with at least 500 losing their lives.

“In addition, First Nations contributed to various war funds despite poverty caused by restrictive government policies and the absence of their able-bodied men,” he said.

Approximately $70,000 was raised and donated during the First and Second World Wars.

“After many First Nations were disenfranchised as indigenous people, they had to fight to regain their status, luckily that has happened due to their determination to gain back their status. But there are many who were not reinstated and who passed away, we want to remember them and all of those who died during the wars. They paid the ultimate price.”

Today more than 1200 Indigenous people are currently enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces.