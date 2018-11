Coldsnap has been quoted by #TakeOnPG to be an event that “raises the cultural bar”.

The Prince George winter music festival has announced its lineup for the 2019 edition, featuring 20 bands and artists from across the globe. There are also a number of talents local to BC from places like the Cariboo and Vancouver.

The volunteer-run event will be back in the northern capital from January 25th to February 2nd.

You can find the full lineup here.