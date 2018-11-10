The 899 Vanderhoof Air Cadets are honouring those who served their country on Remembrance Day at the Vanderhoof Friendship Centre.

Community members wanting to participate are asked to meet in the Nechako Valley Secondary School gym at 9:45am Sunday to participate in a ceremony. The pack will then move on to the cenotaph for another ceremony before a community luncheon at the Centre.

“We actually enjoy doing it, it is a lot of work,” said Chair of the Parent Sponsoring Committee, Trina Evans.

“We are the only cadet group in all of BC from my understanding that actually organizes the whole Remembrance Day ceremony.”

To help the cadets put on the event, Evans asked two things of residents.

“A: remember our veterans; and B: please help the 899 Vanderhoof Air Cadets pay for this luncheon so it doesn’t come out of our operating budget.”

Evans said about 300 people participate in the event each year.