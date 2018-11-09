Heading East into the Village of Burns Lake | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The air around Burns Lake has gotten a little stuffier for local residents.

As a result, Environment Canada has issued an air advisory for the Village and surrounding areas east on Highway 16 due to poor quality and a higher-than-normal level of dust.

Right now, air quality is listed at 29.5 micrograms-per-cubic-metre (pm); the normal is 25pm.

Northern Health is asking everyone to stay in an air-conditioned place until the advisory has been lifted.

This includes, children, seniors, those with chronic conditions, and those with diabetes and lung or heart disease.

Drivers are also advised to stay off the roads as much as you can, especially industrial and wood smoke areas.

For more information, you can click here.