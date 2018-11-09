The TSX is feeling the drag from the continued weight of falling oil prices. Crude production has been pushed ahead in many countries, outweighing demand. US crude is down to 59.88 a barrel.

On Bay Street the TSX is down 119 points to 15,237.

Across the border, the Dow is feeling the weight from nervous investors as the US Federal Reserve is indicating it’s prepared for another interest rate hike. The Wall Street index is down 183 points to 26,007.

Faced with energy dips and a strengthening Greenback, the Loonie continues to drop to 75.8 cents US.