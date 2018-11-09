LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Joel Lakusta & Ryan Schoettler – November 8th, 2018
Hartley Miller's Cat Scan Podcast | My Nechako Valley Now
Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!
This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.
Joel Lakusta & Ryan Schoettler are the Cats’ last line of defence.
They discuss their journey to Prince George, which rivals they enjoy playing against, their relationships with the coaching staff, & life outside the rink.
You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Google, Stitcher, and Spotify.
LISTEN:
PG Cougars defencemen Ryan Schoettler (left) & Joel Lakusta | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now
PG Cougars defenceman Joel Lakusta talking on Hartley Miller’s Cat Scan | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now
PG Cougars defenceman Ryan Schoettler talking on Hartley Miller’s Cat Scan | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now