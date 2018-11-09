Hartley Miller's Cat Scan Podcast | My Nechako Valley Now

Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Joel Lakusta & Ryan Schoettler are the Cats’ last line of defence.

They discuss their journey to Prince George, which rivals they enjoy playing against, their relationships with the coaching staff, & life outside the rink.

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Google, Stitcher, and Spotify.

LISTEN: