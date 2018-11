Fair Vote PG presents proportional representation to the public | Cole Kelly, My Nechako Valley Now

WATCH:

Prince George residents are still confused about electoral reform in BC.

An information session by Fair Vote PG explained the three pro-rep systems up for change …

… Dual Member, Mixed Member, & Rural Urban.

Most attendees were in favour of pro-rep, but how the system will be manifested was the headline question.

Referendum ballots have been mailed & are due back at the end of November.

– with files from Cole Kelly, My PG Now