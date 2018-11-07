Todd Doherty wants to hear your voice.

Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, is hosting a series of town hall meetings that he is encouraging residents to attend.

Below is a schedule of the meetings:

VANDERHOOF

Tuesday, November 13th – 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Vanderhoof Town Hall Meeting

Cedar Room, Integris Community Centre, 186 Columbia St., Vanderhoof

PRINCE GEORGE

Wednesday, November 14th – 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Prince George Town Hall meeting

Fraser Room, Courtyard by Marriott, 900 Brunswick St, Prince George

Doherty encourages anyone with questions to call his office at 250-564-7771.