Todd Doherty wants to hear your voice.
Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, is hosting a series of town hall meetings that he is encouraging residents to attend.
Below is a schedule of the meetings:
VANDERHOOF
Tuesday, November 13th – 7:00pm – 8:30pm
Vanderhoof Town Hall Meeting
Cedar Room, Integris Community Centre, 186 Columbia St., Vanderhoof
PRINCE GEORGE
Wednesday, November 14th – 7:00pm – 8:30pm
Prince George Town Hall meeting
Fraser Room, Courtyard by Marriott, 900 Brunswick St, Prince George
Doherty encourages anyone with questions to call his office at 250-564-7771.