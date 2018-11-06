Vanderhoof residents are invited to attend a Scam Awareness Information Presentation, put on by Vanderhoof Crime Watch.

Margaret Hall today, Vice President of Crime Watch, spoke about the main themes of the evening.

“We basically have two main presentations; financial advisor Lonny Wiebe will be looking at scam awareness from a financial perspective and Dean Funk from Central Computers will be talking more about protecting yourself from phone and internet scams.”

The RCMP and Mayor Gerry Thiessen will also be making presentations.

“We want to boost the awareness of Crime Watch and also boost our membership. It’s two-fold, we want to give people information we think they would be interested in and also to promote Crime Watch,” said Hall.

The event takes place at Scott’s Pizzeria and Grill on Thursday at 7:00 pm.

There is no charge but those interested are asked to RSVP to 250-567-0799.