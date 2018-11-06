Glen Mikkelsen announces that Kinky Boots is coming to town | Photo by Cole Kelly, MyPGNow

Prince George is about to get a little kinkier.

The CN Centre just announced that they will be welcoming Kinky Boots, a Tony Award-winning musical to the centre next year.

“It is one of the top Broadway musicals out, it’s super fun, it’s got a great message of inclusion, diversity, and acceptance, it’s just a really wonderful show that we are really pleased to have coming to Prince George,” said the centre manager Glen Mikkelson, who made the announcement dressed in red, knee-high, stiletto boots.

The show will play at the CN Centre on March 22nd, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am.