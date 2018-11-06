UPDATE – 1:30PM:

BC Hydro customers are back online after a power outage earlier this morning.

More than 750 people were without power, but crews have since restored it after arriving around Noon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BC Hydro crews are heading to an outage affecting 750 customers in Fraser Lake.

It is taking place along Highway 16 according to the crown corporation.

We’ll have more details as they become available.