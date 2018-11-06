As negotiations continue with the postal workers union, Canada Post is feeling the pinch from the rotating strike action that’s occurred over the past few weeks including Prince George.

The labour unrest couldn’t have come at a worse time for the postal company with Black Friday and the Christmas Holiday shopping rush inching closer.

A lot of online purchases start being made at this time, which compounds the problem.

“Canadians start doing a lot of online shopping this time of year and most of that comes through Canada Post and we want to return to normal operations as quickly as possible so we can deliver the holidays to Canadians,” said Jon Hamilton, Spokesperson.

Time is definitely of the essence for both for both parties as they continue to spitball back and forth, leading to a sense of urgency.

“At this point, we are getting closer and closer to the peak holiday period and we don’t have a resolution yet and we have been candid we are still open for business and trying to maintain service.”

Canada Post is still experiencing truck backlogs due to the rotating strikes, which found its way into Prince George last week over a day two-day period.

“Canadians can expect delays,” said Hamilton “We have a national integrated network and shutting off and turning on up to 90 different parts of the network at different times is something we’re trying to work through.”

Local CUPW President Clark Rasmussen has stated on the job injuries increased 36% over the past year, putting the safety of its members at risk who are often asked to work 12-hour days including overtime, leading to staff often feeling tired and broken at the end of their shift.

The company has countered with job security, wage increases and benefit improvements without asking them to give up anything they have currently.

“Trying to get a deal done so that we can return to normal operations. Since October 22nd, the union has shut down 90 different locations for 24 hours or more and is having an impact on our ability to serve Canadians.”

Major western Canadian cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat walked off the job yesterday with a few more taking place in Ontario today.