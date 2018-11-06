With the first snowfall in Prince George nowhere, it’s time for local residents to bring out the shovel and winter boots.

Last year’s cold season was highlighted by a couple of major storms in February where 67 centimetres of snow fell in the northern capital in a matter of days.

A low to moderate El Nino is expected according to Accuweather Meteorologist, Brett Anderson who says major snowfalls like last year are less likely.

“The odds are most likely lower for something like that to occur with an El Nino taking hold during the winter months, we can’t rule it out of course but again, there is a less probability of something like that happening again this year.”

“We do believe the El Nino is going to develop come December and persist through the winter and that’s going to cut off the supply of cold air not all the time but the majority of the time.”

Anderson is actually quite confident the current weather model for the northern capital will stay intact during the chilly season, which is good news for residents for local residents who more than likely would blow a gasket if a similar weather occurs in 2019.

“If it ends up being weaker than we think, this forecast will need to be reevaluated as we get into the start of the winter but we feel fairly confident we’re going to see above-normal temperatures.”

Prince George recorded its snowiest February on record since 1979 with 87 centimetres of snow.