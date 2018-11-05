A stabbing incident this morning in the VLA is believed to be targeted.

That’s according to Prince George RCMP, who responded to the report before 9:30AM at a home on the 1500 block of Strathcona Avenue.

Police and paramedics found a man with an apparent stab wound, but the suspect fled the scene before arriving.

Mounties add the public is not at risk and the investigation is on-going.

The victim is in hospital being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.