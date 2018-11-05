More delivery slowdowns are expected in Prince George as Canada Post and the union continues to battle for a brand new deal.

The labour squabble is reaching dangerous levels with the Christmas rush and Black Friday inching closer.

Rotating strikes are picking up again as Prince George did one last week.

However, local postal workers, don’t expect to join the picket lines again quite yet.

“For now it is, we are going to continue our rotating strikes but at any second we could be at full blown (strike) as things are getting very serious we do have a special mediator at the table but the issues we have on the table with our health and safety the company isn’t taking seriously,” said Clark Rasmussen, Local CUPW President.

He also understands companies like Amazon are exploring other delivery methods to avoid delays, but that won’t force them to take a bad deal.

“We are very busy. We are busy with Amazon and of course now with cannabis being delivered to us but we’re not going to be doing all of that stuff with workers breaking down forced to work 12 hours each day.”

“We are currently backlogged with trucks right now and things are building up every day.”

Over 31 cities across Canada have postal workers off the job including major western hubs like Edmonton and Calgary.