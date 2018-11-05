What a difference a day makes.

Less than 24 hours after Prince George received 26 millimetres of rain on Saturday, the northern capital was treated to its first official snowfall last night, marking the changing of the seasons.

“Fourteen millimetres mixed in with a bit of snow but I don’t think any of it stuck until overnight last night and as of this morning, we are reporting four centimetres at the airport,” said Jennifer Hay, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

More of the white stuff is on the way as we kick off another work week.

“We’re expecting a few more centimetres, two to four more possibly, and then two tonight in the overnight period and it looks like with the temperatures dropping down we do have an arctic front dropping down into our region and it will be cooling off.”

However, the freeze-thaw cycle could make things treacherous for drivers during the morning commute.

“It is some of the first snow people have seen in a while and they might not be used to it and if you leave your house and its kind of and looking rainy you don’t expect that you might encounter snow on the way but it’s out there.”

“Just heading near plus one might not be enough to melt it away if you have possibly ten centimetres on the ground in the next couple days.”

The week-long forecast will see daily highs below the freezing mark with overnight lows getting as cool as minus ten and minus twelve.