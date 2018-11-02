All Canfor-owned mills across the province, including those in the Northern region, won’t be producing as much supply as normal.

That’s according to the corporation, who explain that 10% of all production for the fourth quarter of the calendar year will be cut due to log supply constraints, partially because of the 2018 wildfire season.

In a statement, Canfor President and CEO Don Kayne says they’re working to mitigate the impacts this will have on employees.

“We have made the difficult decision to curtail our BC sawmill operations over the fourth quarter due to log supply challenges following another difficult wildfire season, uncompetitive log costs, and declining lumber prices.”

Canfor has 12 sawmills across the province, including Prince George, Vanderhoof, Houston, Mackenzie, Fort St. John, and Chetwynd.

United Steelworkers 1-2017 have been in strike action since October 6th.