Highway 97 north of Prince George, the scene where bus crash happened on Thursday, November 1st | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

RCMP are reminding commuters to drive carefully following Thursday’s bus crash on Highway 97, 20-kilometres north of Prince George.

More than 30 people, including Canfor workers from the Polar Sawmill in Bear Lake, were sent to hospital.

“Seventeen employees were injured as a result of the accident. Emergency services personnel attended to the scene. The injured employees have been transported to the hospital. Our focus is on supporting our injured employees and their families.”

– Michelle Ward, Canfor Spokesperson

Police are advising all motorists to be prepared for ‘extreme conditions’ on the roads.