UPDATE – 6AM (Friday):

Seventeen employees who work at Canfor’s Polar Sawmill were injured following a bus crash on Highway 97 near Prince George.

The collision occurred yesterday afternoon at 3:45 on near Mitchell Road, about 20-kilometres north of PG.

According to the company, a charter bus was transporting the workers.

The injured employees were taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The highway re-opened last night (Thursday) to single lane alternating traffic, a critically injured person has been downgraded and is expected to fully recover according to the RCMP.

Although the cause of the collision has not yet been determined, weather conditions at the time of the incident may have been a factor.

Canfor issued the following statement on the accident this morning.

“This afternoon, a charter bus that was contracted by Canfor to transport employees from Prince George to our Polar Sawmill was involved in an accident. Seventeen employees were injured as a result of the accident. Emergency services personnel attended to the scene. The injured employees have been transported to the hospital. The accident is currently under investigation by the local authorities. Our focus is on supporting our injured employees and their families.”

UPDATE – 7:45PM:

Highway 97 has re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic after a bus crash closed the road for roughly four hours.

RCMP reported tonight that three people were initially transported to the hospital with injuries, one of which was believed to be critical after a collision near the Mitchell Road intersection, about 20km north of Prince George.

The critically injured person has since been downgraded and is expected to fully recover.

PG Mounties say the rest of the up to 40 passengers on board the vehicle have been taken to hospital by another bus to be assessed.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene and located a highway bus off the road. No other vehicles were involved.

Although the cause of the collision has not yet been determined, weather conditions at the time of the incident may have been a factor.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) explain 16 in total were sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

One listener tells My Prince George Now the bus was carrying workers from the Polar Sawmill in Bear Lake.

RCMP are classifying the vehicle as a ‘highway bus’, which tipped over on its side possibly due to the slippery road conditions.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Police are recommending commuters to stay off the roads tonight, but if you are travellng, make sure to use ‘extreme caution.’

UPDATE – 7:10PM:

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed to My Prince George Now that three people are in critical condition from a bus crash north of the City.

Spokesperson Libby Brown says there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver, when it tipped over on Highway 97, just north of the Mitchell Road intersection.

16 people have been sent to hospital as well to be treated for injuries.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions and an update is expected for 7:30 this evening.

UPDATE – 6PM:

Prince George RCMP continue to assess this evening’s bus crash north of the City.

According to police, at least two people are confirmed to have been injured near the intersection of Highway 97 and Mitchell Road and are en route to hospital.

Mounties add there may possibly be more injuries as a result of the incident.

My Prince George Now has also been told the bus is believed to be the only vehicle involved.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY – 4:30PM:

First responders are heading towards the scene of a collision, possibly involving a tour bus near Huble Homestead.

According to the Prince George RCMP, emergency services are responding to the incident at Highway 97 and Mitchell Road, more than 20-kilometres north of the City.

The highway has also been closed in both directions and there’s no estimate as to when it’ll re-open.

Witnesses have told My Prince George Now the bus appears to be on its side, but those details have not been confirmed.

There are no reports of injuries or the state of the incident at this time.

Commuters are being reminded to slow down where roads are slippery.