Prince George saw a spike in the number of people on the unemployment line in October according to Stats Canada.

The most recent Labour Division Survey for the Northern Capital and the province was released on Friday.

“We had about 47,500 people working, a year ago, there was about 49,500 a decline of about two thousand people. The unemployment rate is currently at 4.8%, a year ago it was at 5.2%,” said Vincent Ferrao, Labour Division Analyst.

Despite the decline, the Prince George-Caribou economic region saw over 7,400 people employed in the construction industry, a spike from 6,100 at the same time last year.

The provincial outlook continues to be healthy as well.

“The unemployment rate in British Columbia is 4.1%, the lowest among all provinces, it’s down point-eight percentage points from a year ago and we have over 48,000 additional people working.”

The national rate is 5.8%, down from September’s mark of 6.0%.

Here is a full breakdown by province: