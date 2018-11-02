Prince George continued its bone dry trend in October according to Environment Canada.

The mean temperature for the Northern Capital was a little over four degrees, while the normal is 4.4.

What was most surprising was the lack of rain.

“It was a lot drier. The driest October we have received since 1943, we only received 19 millimetres of precipitation and the normal is 63.3,” said Bobby Sekohn, Meteorologist.

November got off to a wet start here in the Prince George area with a mix of snow and rain making travel a little sketchy on the roads and highways.

Sekohn says we’re expecting another splash by the weekend.

“Saturday is when the next system arrives, actually overnight Friday into Saturday and we’re going to expect about 10 millimetres of rain for that day tapering off into Sunday morning as a chance of showers.”

It’s pretty safe to say another seasonal shift is in progress.

“The one change we will see is a gradual decrease in temperatures so cooler air coming in gradually coming next week and by the time Tuesday comes around, we will only have a high of plus two.”

Rain is expected to dominate the weekend forecast with daily highs between four and seven degrees.