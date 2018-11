Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

PG Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds is this week’s special guest, chatting with Hartley about his 36-plus years serving with the RCMP, being both a limo-driver for the Queen of England and Bill Clinton’s personal security guard, and the ins-and-outs of the scouting ‘war room.’

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Google, Stitcher, and Spotify.

LISTEN: